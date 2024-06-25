Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock price on the last day was ₹460.85 at open and ₹469.95 at close. The high for the day was ₹471.5 and the low was ₹459.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹171,983.15 crore. The 52-week high was ₹506.85 and the low was ₹207.85. On the BSE, the trading volume was 563,684 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 563 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹471.5 & ₹459.15 yesterday to end at ₹469.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend