Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 469.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.3 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock price on the last day was 460.85 at open and 469.95 at close. The high for the day was 471.5 and the low was 459.15. The market capitalization stood at 171,983.15 crore. The 52-week high was 506.85 and the low was 207.85. On the BSE, the trading volume was 563,684 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14924 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 563 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹469.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 471.5 & 459.15 yesterday to end at 469.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.