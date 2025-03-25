Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's open price was ₹0.00, while it closed at ₹385.85. The stock recorded a high and low of ₹0.00, indicating no trading activity. The market capitalization stood at ₹150,882.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹388.20 and a corresponding 52-week low of ₹388.20. Notably, there were no shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) during this period.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹0.00 & ₹0.00 yesterday to end at ₹385.85. null