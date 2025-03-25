Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 0.00 %. The stock closed at 385.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 385.85 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.