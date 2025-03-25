Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 0.00 %. The stock closed at 385.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 385.85 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's open price was 0.00, while it closed at 385.85. The stock recorded a high and low of 0.00, indicating no trading activity. The market capitalization stood at 150,882.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 388.20 and a corresponding 52-week low of 388.20. Notably, there were no shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) during this period.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9506 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.

25 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹385.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 0.00 & 0.00 yesterday to end at 385.85. null

