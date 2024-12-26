Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2024, by -2.3 %. The stock closed at 473.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 462.2 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at 465.75 and closed at 473.1, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 467 and a low of 457.55 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 180,405 crore, Vedanta's performance shows resilience amid fluctuating market conditions. The stock's 52-week high stands at 527, while the low is 249.75, with a trading volume of 342,970 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 12.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5553
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
26 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12171 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 342 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹473.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 467 & 457.55 yesterday to end at 462.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

