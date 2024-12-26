Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹465.75 and closed at ₹473.1, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹467 and a low of ₹457.55 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹180,405 crore, Vedanta's performance shows resilience amid fluctuating market conditions. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹527, while the low is ₹249.75, with a trading volume of 342,970 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 12.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 342 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹467 & ₹457.55 yesterday to end at ₹462.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.