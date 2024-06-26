Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock closed at ₹463.3 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹465. The high for the day was ₹468.5, and the low was ₹451. The market capitalization stands at ₹168567.99 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹506.85 and ₹207.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 613129 shares.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|463.87
|Support 1
|449.62
|Resistance 2
|473.33
|Support 2
|444.83
|Resistance 3
|478.12
|Support 3
|435.37
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 4.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|5
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 613 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹468.5 & ₹451 yesterday to end at ₹463.3. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.