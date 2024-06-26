Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 463.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.1 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock closed at 463.3 on the last trading day with an open price of 465. The high for the day was 468.5, and the low was 451. The market capitalization stands at 168567.99 crore. The 52-week high and low are 506.85 and 207.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 613129 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1463.87Support 1449.62
Resistance 2473.33Support 2444.83
Resistance 3478.12Support 3435.37
26 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 4.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 644.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4334
    Buy3332
    Hold4543
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell1122
26 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14722 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 613 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹463.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 468.5 & 451 yesterday to end at 463.3. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

