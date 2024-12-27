Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 462.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460.4 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at 462.3 and closed slightly lower at 462.2. The stock reached a high of 464.7 and dipped to a low of 453.85. With a market capitalization of 179,760.8 crores, Vedanta's share performance reflects its 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.75. The BSE volume recorded was 397,177 shares, indicating active trading.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 09:20:26 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.31%, currently trading at 461.85. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have appreciated by 82.43%, reaching 461.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.77%, now at 23,750.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.31%
3 Months0.38%
6 Months3.87%
YTD78.09%
1 Year82.43%
27 Dec 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1465.53Support 1454.63
Resistance 2470.62Support 2448.82
Resistance 3476.43Support 3443.73
27 Dec 2024, 08:33:49 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 12.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5553
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
27 Dec 2024, 08:19:41 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12118 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 397 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:01:10 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹462.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 464.7 & 453.85 yesterday to end at 460.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

