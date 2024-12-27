Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹462.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹462.2. The stock reached a high of ₹464.7 and dipped to a low of ₹453.85. With a market capitalization of ₹179,760.8 crores, Vedanta's share performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The BSE volume recorded was 397,177 shares, indicating active trading.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.31%, currently trading at ₹461.85. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have appreciated by 82.43%, reaching ₹461.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.77%, now at 23,750.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.31%
|3 Months
|0.38%
|6 Months
|3.87%
|YTD
|78.09%
|1 Year
|82.43%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|465.53
|Support 1
|454.63
|Resistance 2
|470.62
|Support 2
|448.82
|Resistance 3
|476.43
|Support 3
|443.73
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 12.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12118 k
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 397 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹462.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹464.7 & ₹453.85 yesterday to end at ₹460.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.