Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹446.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹446.40. The stock reached a high of ₹453.35 and a low of ₹440.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹172,645.90 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects its volatility, given its 52-week high of ₹527 and low of ₹249.75. The BSE volume for the day was 126,875 shares traded.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 17.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 126 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹453.35 & ₹440.60 yesterday to end at ₹442.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend