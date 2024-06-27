Explore
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 442.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.75 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day had an open price of 437.9 and a close price of 454.1. The high for the day was 446.85, while the low was 424.5. The market capitalization stood at 164,131.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 129,690,931 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:35:44 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹440.75, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹442.15

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 440.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 429.52 and 450.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 429.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 450.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:17:54 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at 442.95. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have surged by 58.15% to reach 442.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to reach 23868.80 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.42%
3 Months51.03%
6 Months75.16%
YTD70.99%
1 Year58.15%
27 Jun 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1450.32Support 1429.52
Resistance 2458.98Support 2417.38
Resistance 3471.12Support 3408.72
27 Jun 2024, 08:34:28 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 6.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 644.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4434
    Buy3332
    Hold4443
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell1122
27 Jun 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 291 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30121 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 869.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 162 mn & BSE volume was 129 mn.

27 Jun 2024, 08:01:40 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹454.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 446.85 & 424.5 yesterday to end at 454.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

