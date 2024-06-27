Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹437.9 and a close price of ₹454.1. The high for the day was ₹446.85, while the low was ₹424.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹164,131.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 129,690,931 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹440.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹429.52 and ₹450.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹429.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 450.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at ₹442.95. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have surged by 58.15% to reach ₹442.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to reach 23868.80 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.42%
|3 Months
|51.03%
|6 Months
|75.16%
|YTD
|70.99%
|1 Year
|58.15%
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|450.32
|Support 1
|429.52
|Resistance 2
|458.98
|Support 2
|417.38
|Resistance 3
|471.12
|Support 3
|408.72
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 6.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 869.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 162 mn & BSE volume was 129 mn.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹446.85 & ₹424.5 yesterday to end at ₹454.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.