Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹437.20 and closed at ₹442.05, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹439.75 and a low of ₹423.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹165,576 crore, Vedanta's shares traded a volume of 769,497 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹527, while the low is ₹249.75, indicating a significant price range over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|434.83
|Support 1
|419.08
|Resistance 2
|445.17
|Support 2
|413.67
|Resistance 3
|450.58
|Support 3
|403.33
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 22.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 865 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹439.75 & ₹423.50 yesterday to end at ₹424. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend