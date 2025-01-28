Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -4.08 %. The stock closed at 442.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 424 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 437.20 and closed at 442.05, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 439.75 and a low of 423.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 165,576 crore, Vedanta's shares traded a volume of 769,497 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 527, while the low is 249.75, indicating a significant price range over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1434.83Support 1419.08
Resistance 2445.17Support 2413.67
Resistance 3450.58Support 3403.33
28 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 22.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
28 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6789 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 865 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹442.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 439.75 & 423.50 yesterday to end at 424. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

