Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day opened at ₹441.2, reached a high of ₹446, and a low of ₹433.5 before closing at ₹442.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹164354.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1544042 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 6.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1544 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹446 & ₹433.5 yesterday to end at ₹442.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.