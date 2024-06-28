Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 442.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 442.75 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day opened at 441.2, reached a high of 446, and a low of 433.5 before closing at 442.15. The market capitalization stood at 164354.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1544042 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 6.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 644.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4434
    Buy3332
    Hold4443
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell1122
28 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30679 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1544 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹442.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 446 & 433.5 yesterday to end at 442.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

