Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Surge in Positive Trading Day

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹424 and closed slightly lower at ₹423.20. The stock experienced a high of ₹432.90 and a low of ₹414.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹166,142.40 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 369,379 shares.
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹428.75, up 0.80% from yesterday's ₹425.35
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹428.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹415.92 and ₹434.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹415.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 434.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.13%, currently trading at ₹425.90. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have surged by 58.83%, reaching ₹425.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.29%
|3 Months
|-4.64%
|6 Months
|-4.89%
|YTD
|-4.3%
|1 Year
|58.83%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|434.27
|Support 1
|415.92
|Resistance 2
|442.73
|Support 2
|406.03
|Resistance 3
|452.62
|Support 3
|397.57
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 22.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6832 k
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 381 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹423.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹432.90 & ₹414.50 yesterday to end at ₹425.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend