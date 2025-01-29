Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Surge in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.80 %. The stock closed at 425.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428.75 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 424 and closed slightly lower at 423.20. The stock experienced a high of 432.90 and a low of 414.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of 166,142.40 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.75. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 369,379 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:36 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹428.75, up 0.80% from yesterday's ₹425.35

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 428.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 415.92 and 434.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 415.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 434.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.13%, currently trading at 425.90. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have surged by 58.83%, reaching 425.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.29%
3 Months-4.64%
6 Months-4.89%
YTD-4.3%
1 Year58.83%
29 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1434.27Support 1415.92
Resistance 2442.73Support 2406.03
Resistance 3452.62Support 3397.57
29 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 22.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
29 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6832 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 381 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹423.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 432.90 & 414.50 yesterday to end at 425.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

