Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹460.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹460.40. The stock reached a high of ₹463.30 and a low of ₹450.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹176,110.5 crore, Vedanta's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 348,219 shares.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 0.31%, currently trading at ₹449.70. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have seen a significant increase of 75.15%, reaching ₹449.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.37%
|3 Months
|-4.39%
|6 Months
|-0.64%
|YTD
|74.47%
|1 Year
|75.15%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|459.37
|Support 1
|446.47
|Resistance 2
|467.68
|Support 2
|441.88
|Resistance 3
|472.27
|Support 3
|433.57
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 15.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11801 k
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 348 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹460.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹463.3 & ₹450.3 yesterday to end at ₹451.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.