Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹428.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹425.35. The stock reached a high of ₹432.30 and a low of ₹424.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹168,193 crore, Vedanta's shares have a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 364,687 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 20.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 364 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹432.30 & ₹424.20 yesterday to end at ₹430.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend