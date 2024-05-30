Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 455.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at 453.55 and closed at 455.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 462.05, while the low was 451.1. The market capitalization stood at 168,453.85 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta was 506.85, and the low was 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 889,092 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at 455.95. Over the past year, Vedanta's share price has surged by 59.05% to reach 455.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.08% to 22,704.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.72%
3 Months67.65%
6 Months94.58%
YTD75.69%
1 Year59.05%
30 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1460.78Support 1449.63
Resistance 2467.12Support 2444.82
Resistance 3471.93Support 3438.48
30 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 311.5, 31.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 255.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 394.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold4443
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
30 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16152 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 889 k.

30 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹455.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 462.05 & 451.1 yesterday to end at 455.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

