Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹453.55 and closed at ₹455.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹462.05, while the low was ₹451.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹168,453.85 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta was ₹506.85, and the low was ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 889,092 shares traded.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at ₹455.95. Over the past year, Vedanta's share price has surged by 59.05% to reach ₹455.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.08% to 22,704.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.72%
|3 Months
|67.65%
|6 Months
|94.58%
|YTD
|75.69%
|1 Year
|59.05%
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|460.78
|Support 1
|449.63
|Resistance 2
|467.12
|Support 2
|444.82
|Resistance 3
|471.93
|Support 3
|438.48
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹311.5, 31.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹394.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 889 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹462.05 & ₹451.1 yesterday to end at ₹455.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend