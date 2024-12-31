Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -2.93 %. The stock closed at 451.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.9 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened and closed at 451.1, reflecting stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 452.8 and a low of 437.55. With a market capitalization of 171,640.4 crore, Vedanta's performance remains noteworthy amid a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.75. The BSE volume recorded was 1,301,320 shares, indicating active trading interest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12421 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1349 k.

31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹451.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 452.8 & 437.55 yesterday to end at 437.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.