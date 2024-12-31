Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened and closed at ₹451.1, reflecting stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹452.8 and a low of ₹437.55. With a market capitalization of ₹171,640.4 crore, Vedanta's performance remains noteworthy amid a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The BSE volume recorded was 1,301,320 shares, indicating active trading interest.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1349 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹452.8 & ₹437.55 yesterday to end at ₹437.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.