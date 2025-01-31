Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹432.25 and closed at ₹430.60, experiencing a high of ₹437.60 and a low of ₹428.10. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹168,915.60 crore. Over the past year, Vedanta reached a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 444,526 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/market/q3-results-today-ongc-vedanta-and-pnb-are-among-111-companies-to-declare-earnings-on-january-31-11738288111096.html
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.93
|Support 1
|427.33
|Resistance 2
|442.07
|Support 2
|422.87
|Resistance 3
|446.53
|Support 3
|417.73
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 20.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 444 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹437.60 & ₹428.10 yesterday to end at ₹432.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend