Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day had an open and close price of ₹454, with a high of ₹456.9 and a low of ₹437.25. The market capitalization was ₹163,648.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹506.85 and a 52-week low of ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 566,092 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.6%; Futures open interest increased by 50.48%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Vedanta indicates potential for a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹445.05, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹441.05
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹445.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹432.3 and ₹453.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹432.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.90% and is currently trading at ₹445.00. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have surged by 58.39% to reach ₹445.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.75%
|3 Months
|61.36%
|6 Months
|88.9%
|YTD
|70.49%
|1 Year
|58.39%
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|453.1
|Support 1
|432.3
|Resistance 2
|465.95
|Support 2
|424.35
|Resistance 3
|473.9
|Support 3
|411.5
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹311.5, 29.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹394.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16149 k
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 566 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹454 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹456.9 & ₹437.25 yesterday to end at ₹454. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend