Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 441.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 445.05 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day had an open and close price of 454, with a high of 456.9 and a low of 437.25. The market capitalization was 163,648.83 crore, with a 52-week high of 506.85 and a 52-week low of 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 566,092 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.6%; Futures open interest increased by 50.48%

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Vedanta indicates potential for a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

31 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹445.05, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹441.05

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 445.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 432.3 and 453.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 432.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.90% and is currently trading at 445.00. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have surged by 58.39% to reach 445.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.75%
3 Months61.36%
6 Months88.9%
YTD70.49%
1 Year58.39%
31 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1453.1Support 1432.3
Resistance 2465.95Support 2424.35
Resistance 3473.9Support 3411.5
31 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 311.5, 29.37% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 255.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 394.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold4443
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
31 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16149 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 566 k.

31 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹454 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 456.9 & 437.25 yesterday to end at 454. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

