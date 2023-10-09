Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Veerkrupa Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Veerkrupa Jewellers Shines Bright in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Veerkrupa Jewellers stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 2.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2.4 per share. Investors should monitor Veerkrupa Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Veerkrupa Jewellers

On the last day of trading, Veerkrupa Jewellers had an open, close, high, and low price of 2.39. The market capitalization of the company is 31.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the company are 8.76 and 1.63 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 16,700.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Veerkrupa Jewellers share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Veerkrupa Jewellers stock is 2.4 and the high price is also 2.4.

09 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Veerkrupa Jewellers Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Veerkrupa Jewellers share price NSE Live :Veerkrupa Jewellers trading at ₹2.4, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2.39

The current data for Veerkrupa Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is 2.4. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.01, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 0.01.

09 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Veerkrupa Jewellers share price Today :Veerkrupa Jewellers trading at ₹2.39, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2.39

The current data for Veerkrupa Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is 2.39 with no percent change or net change. This means that the stock price has remained constant at 2.39.

09 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Veerkrupa Jewellers share price Live :Veerkrupa Jewellers closed at ₹2.39 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Veerkrupa Jewellers had a trading volume of 16,700 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2.39.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.