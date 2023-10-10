Veerkrupa Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

Veerkrupa Jewellers' stock opened at ₹2.4 and closed at ₹2.39 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2.4 and a low of ₹2.28 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹29.88 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹8.76 and a 52-week low of ₹1.63. The BSE volume for the day was 200,400 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.