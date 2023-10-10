Hello User
Veerkrupa Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Veerkrupa Jewellers stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -4.6 %. The stock closed at 2.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2.28 per share. Investors should monitor Veerkrupa Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Veerkrupa Jewellers' stock opened at 2.4 and closed at 2.39 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2.4 and a low of 2.28 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 29.88 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 8.76 and a 52-week low of 1.63. The BSE volume for the day was 200,400 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Veerkrupa Jewellers share price Live :Veerkrupa Jewellers closed at ₹2.39 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Veerkrupa Jewellers on the BSE had a volume of 200,400 shares and a closing price of 2.39 per share.

