V-Guard Industries share price Today Live Updates : V-Guard Industries stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

V-Guard Industries stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 302.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 299.8 per share. Investors should monitor V-Guard Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

V-Guard Industries

On the last day, V-Guard Industries opened at 302.6 and closed at 302.8. The stock reached a high of 308.2 and a low of 296.55. The market capitalization of the company is 12,997.18 crore. The 52-week high for V-Guard Industries is 335.35, while the 52-week low is 230.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,255 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST V-Guard Industries share price Today :V-Guard Industries trading at ₹299.8, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹302.8

The current data for V-Guard Industries stock shows that the price is 299.8. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in value.

01 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST V-Guard Industries share price Live :V-Guard Industries closed at ₹302.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for V-Guard Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,255. The closing price for the shares was 302.8.

