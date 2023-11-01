V-Guard Industries share price Today Live Updates : V-Guard Industries stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, V-Guard Industries opened at ₹302.6 and closed at ₹302.8. The stock reached a high of ₹308.2 and a low of ₹296.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,997.18 crore. The 52-week high for V-Guard Industries is ₹335.35, while the 52-week low is ₹230.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,255 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for V-Guard Industries stock shows that the price is ₹299.8. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in value.
