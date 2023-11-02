Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

V-Guard Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

V-Guard Industries stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 298.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 295.6 per share. Investors should monitor V-Guard Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

V-Guard Industries

V-Guard Industries opened at 297.35 and closed at 298.9 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 300.9, while the low was 295.6. The market capitalization of V-Guard Industries is 12,815.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 335.35 and 230.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,282 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST V-Guard Industries share price Live :V-Guard Industries closed at ₹298.9 on last trading day

On the last day, V-Guard Industries had a BSE volume of 5282 shares with a closing price of 298.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.