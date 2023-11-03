V-Guard Industries share price Today Live Updates : V-Guard Industries sees stock price surge

On the last day, V-Guard Industries opened at ₹299.05 and closed at ₹298.35. The stock had a high of ₹300 and a low of ₹293.4. The market capitalization of V-Guard Industries is ₹12,832.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹335.35 and the 52-week low is ₹230.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 8,156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.