V-Guard Industries share price Today Live Updates : V-Guard Industries sees stock price surge

On the last day, V-Guard Industries opened at ₹299.05 and closed at ₹298.35. The stock had a high of ₹300 and a low of ₹293.4. The market capitalization of V-Guard Industries is ₹12,832.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹335.35 and the 52-week low is ₹230.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 8,156 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of V-Guard Industries stock is ₹295.5, while the high price is ₹300.4.
The stock price of V-Guard Industries is currently at ₹297.45, with a 0.81% increase in value. This represents a net change of 2.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.22%
|3 Months
|7.07%
|6 Months
|18.54%
|YTD
|13.01%
|1 Year
|11.49%
As of the current data, the stock price of V-Guard Industries is ₹296, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -2.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for V-Guard Industries on the BSE, the volume was 8156 shares and the closing price was ₹298.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!