V-Guard Industries share price Today Live Updates : V-Guard Industries suffers stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

V-Guard Industries stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 302.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 301.45 per share. Investors should monitor V-Guard Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

V-Guard Industries

V-Guard Industries had an open price of 303.6 and a close price of 307.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 307 and a low of 296.55. The market capitalization of the company is 13,118.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 335.35 and the 52-week low is 230.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,397 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST V-Guard Industries Live Updates

31 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST V-Guard Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.77%
3 Months10.86%
6 Months18.94%
YTD15.93%
1 Year19.78%
31 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST V-Guard Industries share price NSE Live :V-Guard Industries trading at ₹301.45, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹302.8

The current stock price of V-Guard Industries is 301.45. It has experienced a decrease of 0.45% or a net change of -1.35.

31 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST V-Guard Industries share price Today :V-Guard Industries trading at ₹301.3, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹302.8

The current stock price of V-Guard Industries is 301.3. It has recently experienced a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.5, which means the stock has decreased by 1.5.

31 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST V-Guard Industries share price Live :V-Guard Industries closed at ₹307.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, V-Guard Industries recorded a total volume of 15,397 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 307.05.

