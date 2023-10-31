V-Guard Industries share price Today Live Updates : V-Guard Industries suffers stock decline

V-Guard Industries had an open price of ₹303.6 and a close price of ₹307.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹307 and a low of ₹296.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,118.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹335.35 and the 52-week low is ₹230.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,397 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.