Visagar Polytex share price Today Live Updates : Visagar Polytex Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Visagar Polytex stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 0.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 0.95 per share. Investors should monitor Visagar Polytex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Visagar Polytex

Visagar Polytex had an open price of 0.99 and a close price of 0.99 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1.01 and a low of 0.93. The market capitalization of the company is 27.81 crore. The 52-week high is 1.47 and the 52-week low is 0.68. The stock had a BSE volume of 636,304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Visagar Polytex share price live: Today's Price range

Visagar Polytex stock's low price for the day was 0.93 and the high price was 0.96.

09 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Visagar Polytex Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Visagar Polytex share price NSE Live :Visagar Polytex trading at ₹0.95, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹0.96

The current stock price of Visagar Polytex is 0.95, with a percent change of -1.04 and a net change of -0.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.04% and the actual decrease in price is 0.01.

09 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Visagar Polytex share price Today :Visagar Polytex trading at ₹0.95, down -4.04% from yesterday's ₹0.99

The current data of Visagar Polytex stock shows that the price is 0.95, which represents a decrease of 4.04% from the previous value. The net change is -0.04, indicating a decrease in value. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a downward trend in its price.

09 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Visagar Polytex share price Live :Visagar Polytex closed at ₹0.99 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Visagar Polytex had a trading volume of 636,304 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 0.99.

