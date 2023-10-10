Hello User
Visagar Polytex Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Visagar Polytex stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -3.13 %. The stock closed at 0.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 0.93 per share. Investors should monitor Visagar Polytex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Visagar Polytex

Visagar Polytex opened at 0.95 and closed at 0.96 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 0.96 and a low of 0.9. The market capitalization of the company is 27.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1.47 and the 52-week low is 0.68. The BSE volume for the day was 634,004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Visagar Polytex share price Live :Visagar Polytex closed at ₹0.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Visagar Polytex recorded a volume of 634,004 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 0.96.

