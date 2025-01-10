Hello User
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : Vishal Mega Mart stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 111.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.85 per share. Investors should monitor Vishal Mega Mart stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at 111.45 and closed slightly higher at 111.50. The stock reached a high of 116.45 and a low of 109.65 during the session. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore, with a notable 52-week high of 117.5 and a low of 96.71. Trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was significant, with 2,664,931 shares exchanged.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹111.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 116.45 & 109.65 yesterday to end at 110.85.

