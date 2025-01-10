Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹111.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹111.50. The stock reached a high of ₹116.45 and a low of ₹109.65 during the session. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore, with a notable 52-week high of ₹117.5 and a low of ₹96.71. Trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was significant, with 2,664,931 shares exchanged.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹111.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.45 & ₹109.65 yesterday to end at ₹110.85.