Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : Vishal Mega Mart stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2025, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 101.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.80 per share. Investors should monitor Vishal Mega Mart stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at 101.75 and closed slightly lower at 101.55. The stock reached a high of 102.85 and a low of 99.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of 45,424.60 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 126.85 and a low of 96.05. The trading volume on BSE was 402,429 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹101.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 102.85 & 99.50 yesterday to end at 99.80. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

