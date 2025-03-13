Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹101.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹101.55. The stock reached a high of ₹102.85 and a low of ₹99.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹45,424.60 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹126.85 and a low of ₹96.05. The trading volume on BSE was 402,429 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹101.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹102.85 & ₹99.50 yesterday to end at ₹99.80. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.