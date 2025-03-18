Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : Vishal Mega Mart closed today at ₹100.15, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹101.50

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹99.10 and closed at ₹99.50, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹103.60 and a low of ₹98.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹46,198.37 crore, the stock's performance remains within a 52-week range of ₹126.85 (high) and ₹96.05 (low). The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,300,040 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart has a 8.66% MF holding & 6.58% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.44% in to 8.66% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.55% in to 6.58% in quarter.
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Vishal Mega Mart has a ROE of 8.57% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 7.20% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.00% & 15.00% respectively.
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vishal Mega Mart decreased by 1.33% today, reaching ₹100.15, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. For instance, Hyundai Motor India experienced a decline, whereas Jio Financial Services saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|225.2
|5.7
|2.6
|394.7
|198.6
|143072.75
|Hyundai Motor India
|1580.3
|-16.2
|-1.01
|1968.8
|1590.0
|128405.87
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹99.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹103.60 & ₹98.20 yesterday to end at ₹101.50. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.