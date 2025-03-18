Hello User
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : Vishal Mega Mart closed today at 100.15, down -1.33% from yesterday's 101.50

3 min read . 08:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : Vishal Mega Mart stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2025, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 101.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vishal Mega Mart stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at 99.10 and closed at 99.50, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 103.60 and a low of 98.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of 46,198.37 crore, the stock's performance remains within a 52-week range of 126.85 (high) and 96.05 (low). The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,300,040 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart has a 8.66% MF holding & 6.58% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.44% in to 8.66% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.55% in to 6.58% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:33 PM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Vishal Mega Mart has a ROE of 8.57% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 7.20% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.00% & 15.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 06:05 PM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vishal Mega Mart decreased by 1.33% today, reaching 100.15, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. For instance, Hyundai Motor India experienced a decline, whereas Jio Financial Services saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services225.25.72.6394.7198.6143072.75
Hyundai Motor India1580.3-16.2-1.011968.81590.0128405.87
18 Mar 2025, 05:30 PM IST Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart share price live: Today's Price range

Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart's stock today recorded a low of 99.30 and a high of 102.10. This range indicates some volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding the stock.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed today at ₹100.15, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹101.50

Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart share price closed the day at 100.15 - a 1.33% lower than the previous closing price.

18 Mar 2025, 03:00 PM IST Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days101.91
10 Days102.53
20 Days102.90
50 Days106.62
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
18 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vishal Mega Mart share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹99.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 103.60 & 98.20 yesterday to end at 101.50. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

