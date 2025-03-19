Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : Vishal Mega Mart closed today at ₹99.40, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹100.15

3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : Vishal Mega Mart stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2025, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 100.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.40 per share. Investors should monitor Vishal Mega Mart stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.