Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : Vishal Mega Mart closed today at 99.40, down -0.75% from yesterday's 100.15

3 min read . 08:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : Vishal Mega Mart stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2025, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 100.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.40 per share. Investors should monitor Vishal Mega Mart stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at 101.45 and closed slightly higher at 101.50. The stock reached a high of 102.10 and a low of 99.30 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 45,583.91 crore, the company has shown resilience, trading within a 52-week range of 96.05 to 126.85. The BSE volume for the day was 3,097,228 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart has a 8.66% MF holding & 6.58% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.44% in to 8.66% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.55% in to 6.58% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:30 PM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Vishal Mega Mart has a ROE of 8.57% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 7.20% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.00% & 15.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 06:07 PM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart's share price is currently down by 0.75%, trading at 99.40, while its competitors like Jio Financial Services and Hyundai Motor India are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services228.753.551.58394.7198.6145328.11
Hyundai Motor India1615.1534.852.211968.81551.4131237.58
19 Mar 2025, 05:33 PM IST Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart share price live: Today's Price range

Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart's stock experienced a low of 98.90 and a high of 101.50 today. The stock demonstrated some volatility within this range, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.

19 Mar 2025, 03:51 PM IST Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed today at ₹99.40, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹100.15

Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart share price closed the day at 99.40 - a 0.75% lower than the previous closing price.

19 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vishal Mega Mart share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 11:13 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vishal Mega Mart's share price has increased by 0.15%, reaching 100.30, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Jio Financial Services and Hyundai Motor India, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.26% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services230.75.52.44394.7198.6146566.97
Hyundai Motor India1615.735.42.241968.81551.4131282.27
19 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vishal Mega Mart has increased by 0.75% today, reaching 100.90, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Jio Financial Services and Hyundai Motor India are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have recorded slight changes of -0.03% and 0.07%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services228.052.851.27394.7198.6144883.39
Hyundai Motor India1595.014.70.931968.81551.4129600.31
19 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹101.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 102.10 & 99.30 yesterday to end at 100.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

