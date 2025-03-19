Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : Vishal Mega Mart closed today at 99.40, down -0.75% from yesterday's 100.15

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹101.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹101.50. The stock reached a high of ₹102.10 and a low of ₹99.30 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹45,583.91 crore, the company has shown resilience, trading within a 52-week range of ₹96.05 to ₹126.85. The BSE volume for the day was 3,097,228 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart has a 8.66% MF holding & 6.58% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.44% in to 8.66% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.55% in to 6.58% in quarter.
Vishal Mega Mart has a ROE of 8.57% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 7.20% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.00% & 15.00% respectively.
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart's share price is currently down by 0.75%, trading at ₹99.40, while its competitors like Jio Financial Services and Hyundai Motor India are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|228.75
|3.55
|1.58
|394.7
|198.6
|145328.11
|Hyundai Motor India
|1615.15
|34.85
|2.21
|1968.8
|1551.4
|131237.58
Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vishal Mega Mart share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|101.29
|10 Days
|102.66
|20 Days
|102.62
|50 Days
|106.51
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹102.10 & ₹99.30 yesterday to end at ₹100.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.