Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : Vishal Mega Mart closed today at ₹100.20, up 0.80% from yesterday's ₹99.40

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹100.80 and closed at ₹100.15, experiencing a high of ₹101.50 and a low of ₹98.90. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹45,242.54 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹126.85 and a low of ₹96.05, with a trading volume of 553,609 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vishal Mega Mart has increased by 0.80% today, reaching ₹100.20, in line with its competitors. Notably, Jio Financial Services and Hyundai Motor India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|231.6
|2.85
|1.25
|394.7
|198.6
|147138.76
|Hyundai Motor India
|1630.7
|15.55
|0.96
|1968.8
|1551.4
|132501.08
Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹99.60 and a high of ₹101.55. This indicates some volatility within the day's session, reflecting investor activity and market dynamics impacting the stock price.
Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|100.82
|10 Days
|102.56
|20 Days
|102.40
|50 Days
|106.27
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart Short Term and Long Term Trends
Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vishal Mega Mart share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart's stock experienced a low of ₹99.60 and reached a high of ₹101.35 during the current trading day. This range indicates some volatility, reflecting investor activity as the stock fluctuates within this price band.
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹100.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹101.50 & ₹98.90 yesterday to end at ₹99.40. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.