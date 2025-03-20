Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : Vishal Mega Mart closed today at 100.20, up 0.80% from yesterday's 99.40
LIVE UPDATES

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : Vishal Mega Mart closed today at ₹100.20, up 0.80% from yesterday's ₹99.40

2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Livemint

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : Vishal Mega Mart stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.80 %. The stock closed at 99.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.20 per share. Investors should monitor Vishal Mega Mart stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at 100.80 and closed at 100.15, experiencing a high of 101.50 and a low of 98.90. The company's market capitalization stands at 45,242.54 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 126.85 and a low of 96.05, with a trading volume of 553,609 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 06:00:50 PM IST

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vishal Mega Mart has increased by 0.80% today, reaching 100.20, in line with its competitors. Notably, Jio Financial Services and Hyundai Motor India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services231.62.851.25394.7198.6147138.76
Hyundai Motor India1630.715.550.961968.81551.4132501.08
20 Mar 2025, 05:33:22 PM IST

Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart share price live: Today's Price range

Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 99.60 and a high of 101.55. This indicates some volatility within the day's session, reflecting investor activity and market dynamics impacting the stock price.

20 Mar 2025, 03:51:17 PM IST

Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart share price closed the day at 100.20 - a 0.8% higher than the previous closing price.

20 Mar 2025, 03:33:13 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:59:20 PM IST

Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days100.82
10 Days102.56
20 Days102.40
50 Days106.27
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
20 Mar 2025, 02:55:33 PM IST

Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vishal Mega Mart Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vishal Mega Mart share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 01:05:23 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:24:20 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:23:40 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 11:11:05 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:15:19 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 09:52:07 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:00:18 AM IST

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹100.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 101.50 & 98.90 yesterday to end at 99.40. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

