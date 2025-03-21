Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹100.15 and closed at ₹99.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹101.55 and a low of ₹99.60 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹45,606.67 crore, with a trading volume of 504,726 shares on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹126.85 and a low of ₹96.05.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Vishal Mega Mart declined by 0.10%, trading at ₹100.10, while its competitors showed varied performance. Premier Energies experienced a drop, whereas Waaree Energies, Jsw Infrastructure, and Ind Renewable Energy Development Agency saw increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.23%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Waaree Energies
|2263.0
|12.45
|0.55
|3740.75
|2030.0
|65012.18
|Jsw Infrastructure
|309.8
|14.1
|4.77
|361.0
|218.1
|65058.05
|Vishal Mega Mart
|100.1
|-0.1
|-0.1
|126.85
|96.05
|45561.15
|Premier Energies
|930.0
|-18.15
|-1.91
|1387.1
|801.6
|41922.01
|Ind Renwble Enrgy Dev Agency
|152.9
|2.95
|1.97
|310.0
|124.5
|41095.92
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹101.55 & ₹99.60 yesterday to end at ₹100.20. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.