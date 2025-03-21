Hello User
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : Vishal Mega Mart stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.80 %. The stock closed at 99.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.20 per share. Investors should monitor Vishal Mega Mart stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at 100.15 and closed at 99.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 101.55 and a low of 99.60 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 45,606.67 crore, with a trading volume of 504,726 shares on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 126.85 and a low of 96.05.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:15 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:54 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Vishal Mega Mart declined by 0.10%, trading at 100.10, while its competitors showed varied performance. Premier Energies experienced a drop, whereas Waaree Energies, Jsw Infrastructure, and Ind Renewable Energy Development Agency saw increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.23%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Waaree Energies2263.012.450.553740.752030.065012.18
Jsw Infrastructure309.814.14.77361.0218.165058.05
Vishal Mega Mart100.1-0.1-0.1126.8596.0545561.15
Premier Energies930.0-18.15-1.911387.1801.641922.01
Ind Renwble Enrgy Dev Agency152.92.951.97310.0124.541095.92
21 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹99.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 101.55 & 99.60 yesterday to end at 100.20. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

