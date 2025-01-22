Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹112.5 and closed at ₹111.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹113.9 and a low of ₹105 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹47,801.44 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 2,031,532 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is ₹117.5, while the low stands at ₹96.71.
22 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹111.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹113.9 & ₹105 yesterday to end at ₹106.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.