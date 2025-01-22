Hello User
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : Vishal Mega Mart stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -5.01 %. The stock closed at 111.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vishal Mega Mart stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at 112.5 and closed at 111.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 113.9 and a low of 105 during the session. With a market capitalization of 47,801.44 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 2,031,532 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is 117.5, while the low stands at 96.71.

22 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹111.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 113.9 & 105 yesterday to end at 106.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

