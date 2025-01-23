Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹107.95 and closed at ₹106.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹107.95 and a low of ₹103.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹47,332.54 crore, the company is trading within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹117.50 and a low of ₹96.71. The BSE volume for the day was 1,450,669 shares.
23 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹106.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹107.95 & ₹103.35 yesterday to end at ₹105. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.