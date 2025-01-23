Hello User
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : Vishal Mega Mart stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 106.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105 per share. Investors should monitor Vishal Mega Mart stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at 107.95 and closed at 106.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 107.95 and a low of 103.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 47,332.54 crore, the company is trading within its 52-week range, having a high of 117.50 and a low of 96.71. The BSE volume for the day was 1,450,669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹106.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 107.95 & 103.35 yesterday to end at 105. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

