Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : Vishal Mega Mart stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 105 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.95 per share. Investors should monitor Vishal Mega Mart stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at 105 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 106.75 and a low of 104.35 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 47,332.54 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 117.5 and a 52-week low of 96.71, with a trading volume of 855,854 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹105 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 106.75 & 104.35 yesterday to end at 105.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

