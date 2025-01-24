Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹105 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹106.75 and a low of ₹104.35 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹47,332.54 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹117.5 and a 52-week low of ₹96.71, with a trading volume of 855,854 shares on the BSE.
24 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹105 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹106.75 & ₹104.35 yesterday to end at ₹105.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.