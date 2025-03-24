Hello User
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : Vishal Mega Mart stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 100.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vishal Mega Mart stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at 100.35 and closed slightly lower at 100.20. The stock reached a high of 103.20 and a low of 99.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 46,494.22 crore, the company's shares have a 52-week high of 126.85 and a low of 96.05. The BSE recorded a volume of 639,533 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart's share price increased by 1.08% today, reaching 103.25, amidst mixed performance from its competitors. While Premier Energies experienced a decline, companies like Waaree Energies, JSW Infrastructure, and Ind Renewable Energy Development Agency saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Waaree Energies2388.834.01.443740.752030.068626.21
Jsw Infrastructure317.955.21.66361.0218.166769.55
Vishal Mega Mart103.251.11.08126.8596.0546994.89
Ind Renwble Enrgy Dev Agency160.355.453.52310.0124.543098.31
Premier Energies914.05-1.2-0.131387.1801.641203.03
24 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹100.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 103.20 & 99.85 yesterday to end at 102.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

