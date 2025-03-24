Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹100.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹100.20. The stock reached a high of ₹103.20 and a low of ₹99.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹46,494.22 crore, the company's shares have a 52-week high of ₹126.85 and a low of ₹96.05. The BSE recorded a volume of 639,533 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart's share price increased by 1.08% today, reaching ₹103.25, amidst mixed performance from its competitors. While Premier Energies experienced a decline, companies like Waaree Energies, JSW Infrastructure, and Ind Renewable Energy Development Agency saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Waaree Energies
|2388.8
|34.0
|1.44
|3740.75
|2030.0
|68626.21
|Jsw Infrastructure
|317.95
|5.2
|1.66
|361.0
|218.1
|66769.55
|Vishal Mega Mart
|103.25
|1.1
|1.08
|126.85
|96.05
|46994.89
|Ind Renwble Enrgy Dev Agency
|160.35
|5.45
|3.52
|310.0
|124.5
|43098.31
|Premier Energies
|914.05
|-1.2
|-0.13
|1387.1
|801.6
|41203.03
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹103.20 & ₹99.85 yesterday to end at ₹102.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend