Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹102.20 and closed slightly lower at ₹102.15. The stock reached a high of ₹105.20 and a low of ₹101.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹46,972.13 crore, the stock's performance continues to reflect its 52-week range, having a high of ₹126.85 and a low of ₹96.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,155,608 shares.
25 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹102.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹105.20 & ₹101.80 yesterday to end at ₹103.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend