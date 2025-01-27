Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹106.20 and closed slightly lower at ₹105.95. The stock reached a high of ₹106.50 and a low of ₹101.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹46,354.14 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 749,815 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹117.50, while the 52-week low is ₹96.71.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹140.0, 36.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹106.50 & ₹101.70 yesterday to end at ₹102.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.