Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : Vishal Mega Mart stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -3.11 %. The stock closed at 105.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102.65 per share. Investors should monitor Vishal Mega Mart stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at 106.20 and closed slightly lower at 105.95. The stock reached a high of 106.50 and a low of 101.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 46,354.14 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 749,815 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 117.50, while the 52-week low is 96.71.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 140.0, 36.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
27 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹105.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 106.50 & 101.70 yesterday to end at 102.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

