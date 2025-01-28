Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹102.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹102.65. The stock reached a high of ₹104.90 and a low of ₹99.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹45,024.07 crore, the stock trades within a 52-week range of ₹96.71 to ₹117.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 993,412 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹140.0, 40.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹161.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹104.90 & ₹99.20 yesterday to end at ₹99.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.