Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : Vishal Mega Mart stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 99.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.60 per share. Investors should monitor Vishal Mega Mart stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at 101.85 and closed at 99.85, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of 103.45 and a low of 97.35 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 45,862.69 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 117.50 and a low of 96.71, with a trading volume of 735,022 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 140.0, 37.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 161.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
29 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹99.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 103.45 & 97.35 yesterday to end at 101.60. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

