Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹101.85 and closed at ₹99.85, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹103.45 and a low of ₹97.35 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹45,862.69 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹117.50 and a low of ₹96.71, with a trading volume of 735,022 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹140.0, 37.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹161.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹103.45 & ₹97.35 yesterday to end at ₹101.60. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.