Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : Vishal Mega Mart stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 3.63 %. The stock closed at 101.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.60 per share. Investors should monitor Vishal Mega Mart stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.