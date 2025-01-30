Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹102.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹101.90. The stock reached a high of ₹106 and a low of ₹102 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹47,639.13 crore, the stock is trading within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹117.50 and a low of ₹96.71. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,123,481 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹101.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹106 & ₹102 yesterday to end at ₹105.60. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.