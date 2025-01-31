Hello User
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : Vishal Mega Mart stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 105.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106.40 per share. Investors should monitor Vishal Mega Mart stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at 105.95 and closed slightly lower at 105.60, after reaching a high of 107.10 and a low of 104.90. The company's market capitalization stands at 47,995.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 117.50 and a low of 96.71. The BSE volume for the day was 577,546 shares, reflecting active trading in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹105.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 107.10 & 104.90 yesterday to end at 106.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

