Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vishal Mega Mart opened at ₹105.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹105.60, after reaching a high of ₹107.10 and a low of ₹104.90. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹47,995.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹117.50 and a low of ₹96.71. The BSE volume for the day was 577,546 shares, reflecting active trading in the stock.
31 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart closed at ₹105.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹107.10 & ₹104.90 yesterday to end at ₹106.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend