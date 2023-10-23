comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Vistar Amar share price Today Live Updates : Vistar Amar sees bearish trading activity today

8 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 02:18 PM IST
Livemint

Vistar Amar stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 267.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266 per share. Investors should monitor Vistar Amar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vistar AmarPremium
Vistar Amar

On the last day of trading, Vistar Amar opened at 272.95 and closed at 267.55. The stock had a high of 272.95 and a low of 268. The market capitalization of Vistar Amar is currently 86.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 407.15 and the 52-week low is 257.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 198 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:18:14 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Vistar Amar stock is 265.2 and the high price is 272.95.

23 Oct 2023, 01:50:46 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price NSE Live :Vistar Amar trading at ₹266, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹267.55

The current price of Vistar Amar stock is 266, with a percent change of -0.58. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The net change is -1.55, indicating a drop of 1.55 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a negative movement in its value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:40:38 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days267.74
10 Days269.77
20 Days269.97
50 Days274.12
100 Days285.06
300 Days306.42
23 Oct 2023, 01:25:09 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Vistar Amar stock is 265.2, while the high price is 272.95.

23 Oct 2023, 01:14:04 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price update :Vistar Amar trading at ₹266.25, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹267.55

The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is 266.25 with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -1.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.49% and there has been a decrease of 1.3 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:50:03 PM IST

Vistar Amar Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:35:59 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tanvi Foods92.20.00.0125.065.749.48
James Warren Tea248.6-2.65-1.05320.0224.0109.38
Vistar Amar269.752.20.82407.15257.0586.32
Saboo Sodium Chloro19.35-0.34-1.7324.413.6581.42
Virat Crane Industries39.0-0.67-1.6953.524.479.65
23 Oct 2023, 12:26:16 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹269.75, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹267.55

The current price of Vistar Amar stock is 269.75 with a percent change of 0.82. This means that the stock has increased by 0.82% from the previous trading day. The net change is 2.2, indicating that the stock has increased by 2.2 from the previous trading day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:16:54 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

Vistar Amar stock had a low price of 265.2 and a high price of 272.95 today.

23 Oct 2023, 11:47:59 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price update :Vistar Amar trading at ₹269.8, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹267.55

The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is 269.8. There has been a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.25, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively based on these figures.

23 Oct 2023, 11:37:06 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Stock Peers

23 Oct 2023, 11:22:39 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹266.15, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹267.55

The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is 266.15. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -1.4, suggesting a decrease of 1.4 in the stock's price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:11:30 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Vistar Amar stock today was 265.2, while the high price reached 272.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:47:25 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Stock Peers

23 Oct 2023, 10:30:10 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price NSE Live :Vistar Amar trading at ₹270.4, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹267.55

The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is 270.4, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 2.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.07% and has gained 2.85 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:28:14 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Vistar Amar stock today was 265.2, while the high price reached 272.95.

23 Oct 2023, 09:55:25 AM IST

Vistar Amar Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:40:33 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price Live :Vistar Amar closed at ₹267.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Vistar Amar had a trading volume of 198 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 267.55 per share.

