Vistar Amar share price Today Live Updates : Vistar Amar closed today at 251.05, down -4.69% from yesterday's 263.4

Vistar Amar share price Live :Vistar Amar closed today at ₹251.05, down -4.69% from yesterday's ₹263.4 Vistar Amar stock closed at ₹251.05 today, reflecting a decrease of 4.69% from the previous day's closing price of ₹263.4. The net change in the stock price is -12.35.

Vistar Amar share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kesar Enterprises 90.0 -2.0 -2.17 111.05 50.0 90.72 James Warren Tea 242.7 -3.3 -1.34 320.0 224.0 106.79 Vistar Amar 251.05 -12.35 -4.69 407.15 257.05 80.34 Diligent Industries 6.65 -0.14 -2.06 15.24 6.68 76.05 Virat Crane Industries 39.99 1.11 2.85 53.5 24.4 81.67 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range The Vistar Amar stock has reached a low of ₹232 and a high of ₹265 for the day.

Vistar Amar Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Vistar Amar Ltd stock is 257.05, while the 52-week high price is 407.15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Click here for Vistar Amar Board Meetings

Vistar Amar share price NSE Live :Vistar Amar trading at ₹240, down -8.88% from yesterday's ₹263.4 The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the stock price is ₹240. There has been a percent change of -8.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -23.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹23.4. Overall, this data suggests that Vistar Amar stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

Click here for Vistar Amar AGM

Vistar Amar share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 266.75 10 Days 268.94 20 Days 269.77 50 Days 273.98 100 Days 284.55 300 Days 306.28 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹250.05, down -5.07% from yesterday's ₹263.4 The current data of Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is ₹250.05, with a percent change of -5.07 and a net change of -13.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 5.07% and the actual decrease in price is ₹13.35.

Click here for Vistar Amar News

Vistar Amar share price NSE Live :Vistar Amar trading at ₹253.95, down -3.59% from yesterday's ₹263.4 Based on the current data, the stock price of Vistar Amar has decreased by 3.59%, resulting in a net change of -9.45 units. The current price of the stock is ₹253.95.

Vistar Amar share price update :Vistar Amar trading at ₹252.65, down -4.08% from yesterday's ₹263.4 The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is ₹252.65. This represents a percent change of -4.08% and a net change of -10.75. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4.08% and has lost 10.75 points.

Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹250, down -5.09% from yesterday's ₹263.4 Vistar Amar stock currently has a price of ₹250. It has experienced a percent change of -5.09, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.4, meaning the stock has declined by ₹13.4.

Vistar Amar share price update :Vistar Amar trading at ₹253.7, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹263.4 Based on the current data, the Vistar Amar stock has a price of ₹253.7. There has been a percent change of -3.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹9.7 in the stock price.

Vistar Amar share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.86% 3 Months -4.66% 6 Months -15.06% YTD -16.03% 1 Year -25.28%

Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹259, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹263.4 The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹259. There has been a percent change of -1.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, suggesting a decrease of 4.4 points.