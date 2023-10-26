Hello User
Vistar Amar share price Today Live Updates : Vistar Amar closed today at 251.05, down -4.69% from yesterday's 263.4

12 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Vistar Amar stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -4.69 %. The stock closed at 263.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.05 per share. Investors should monitor Vistar Amar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vistar Amar

On the last day of trading, Vistar Amar's stock opened at 262.2 and closed at 265.35. The highest price reached during the day was 269.95, while the lowest price was 261.45. The market capitalization of the company is 84.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 407.15, and the 52-week low is 257.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 1470 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:50 PM IST Vistar Amar share price Live :Vistar Amar closed today at ₹251.05, down -4.69% from yesterday's ₹263.4

Vistar Amar stock closed at 251.05 today, reflecting a decrease of 4.69% from the previous day's closing price of 263.4. The net change in the stock price is -12.35.

26 Oct 2023, 06:28 PM IST Vistar Amar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kesar Enterprises90.0-2.0-2.17111.0550.090.72
James Warren Tea242.7-3.3-1.34320.0224.0106.79
Vistar Amar251.05-12.35-4.69407.15257.0580.34
Diligent Industries6.65-0.14-2.0615.246.6876.05
Virat Crane Industries39.991.112.8553.524.481.67
26 Oct 2023, 05:31 PM IST Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

The Vistar Amar stock has reached a low of 232 and a high of 265 for the day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:28 PM IST Vistar Amar Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Vistar Amar Ltd stock is 257.05, while the 52-week high price is 407.15.

26 Oct 2023, 03:12 PM IST Vistar Amar share price Live :Vistar Amar trading at ₹246.3, down -6.49% from yesterday's ₹263.4

The stock price of Vistar Amar has decreased by 6.49%, resulting in a net change of -17.1 rupees. The current price of the stock is 246.3 rupees.

Click here for Vistar Amar Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Vistar Amar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kesar Enterprises92.80.80.87111.0550.093.54
James Warren Tea243.2-2.8-1.14320.0224.0107.01
Vistar Amar241.0-22.4-8.5407.15257.0577.12
Diligent Industries6.65-0.14-2.0615.246.6876.05
Virat Crane Industries40.251.373.5253.524.482.21
26 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Vistar Amar share price NSE Live :Vistar Amar trading at ₹240, down -8.88% from yesterday's ₹263.4

The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the stock price is 240. There has been a percent change of -8.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -23.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 23.4. Overall, this data suggests that Vistar Amar stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Vistar Amar stock is 237.4 and the high price is 265.

26 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST Vistar Amar share price Live :Vistar Amar trading at ₹250.05, down -5.07% from yesterday's ₹263.4

Based on the current data, the Vistar Amar stock is priced at 250.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -5.07. The net change is -13.35, indicating a decline in the stock value.

Click here for Vistar Amar AGM

26 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Vistar Amar share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days266.75
10 Days268.94
20 Days269.77
50 Days273.98
100 Days284.55
300 Days306.28
26 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

The Vistar Amar stock had a low of 245.25 and a high of 265.

26 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹250.05, down -5.07% from yesterday's ₹263.4

The current data of Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is 250.05, with a percent change of -5.07 and a net change of -13.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 5.07% and the actual decrease in price is 13.35.

26 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Vistar Amar Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Vistar Amar share price Live :Vistar Amar trading at ₹256, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹263.4

The current data of Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is 256. There has been a percent change of -2.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.4, which means the stock has decreased by 7.4 units.

Click here for Vistar Amar News

26 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Vistar Amar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kesar Enterprises92.990.991.08111.0550.093.73
James Warren Tea248.82.81.14320.0224.0109.47
Vistar Amar256.0-7.4-2.81407.15257.0581.92
Diligent Industries6.46-0.33-4.8615.246.6873.88
Virat Crane Industries38.0-0.88-2.2653.524.477.61
26 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Vistar Amar share price NSE Live :Vistar Amar trading at ₹253.95, down -3.59% from yesterday's ₹263.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Vistar Amar has decreased by 3.59%, resulting in a net change of -9.45 units. The current price of the stock is 253.95.

26 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Vistar Amar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kesar Enterprises92.990.991.08111.0550.093.73
James Warren Tea246.00.00.0320.0224.0108.24
Vistar Amar253.95-9.45-3.59407.15257.0581.26
Diligent Industries6.46-0.33-4.8615.246.6873.88
Virat Crane Industries38.950.070.1853.524.479.55
26 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

Vistar Amar stock had a low price of 245.25 and a high price of 265 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:05 AM IST Vistar Amar share price update :Vistar Amar trading at ₹252.65, down -4.08% from yesterday's ₹263.4

The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is 252.65. This represents a percent change of -4.08% and a net change of -10.75. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4.08% and has lost 10.75 points.

26 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Vistar Amar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kesar Enterprises95.83.84.13111.0550.096.56
James Warren Tea246.00.00.0320.0224.0108.24
Vistar Amar250.0-13.4-5.09407.15257.0580.0
Diligent Industries6.5-0.29-4.2715.246.6874.33
Virat Crane Industries38.990.110.2853.524.479.63
26 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹250, down -5.09% from yesterday's ₹263.4

Vistar Amar stock currently has a price of 250. It has experienced a percent change of -5.09, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.4, meaning the stock has declined by 13.4.

26 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Vistar Amar stock is 245.25 and the high price is 265.

26 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Vistar Amar share price update :Vistar Amar trading at ₹253.7, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹263.4

Based on the current data, the Vistar Amar stock has a price of 253.7. There has been a percent change of -3.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.7, suggesting a decrease of 9.7 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Vistar Amar Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Vistar Amar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.86%
3 Months-4.66%
6 Months-15.06%
YTD-16.03%
1 Year-25.28%
26 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹259, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹263.4

The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price of the stock is 259. There has been a percent change of -1.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, suggesting a decrease of 4.4 points.

26 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Vistar Amar share price Live :Vistar Amar closed at ₹265.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Vistar Amar's trading on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1470. The closing price for the day was 265.35.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.