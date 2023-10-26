Vistar Amar share price Today Live Updates : Vistar Amar closed today at 251.05, down -4.69% from yesterday's 263.4

On the last day of trading, Vistar Amar's stock opened at ₹262.2 and closed at ₹265.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹269.95, while the lowest price was ₹261.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹84.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹407.15, and the 52-week low is ₹257.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 1470 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vistar Amar stock closed at ₹251.05 today, reflecting a decrease of 4.69% from the previous day's closing price of ₹263.4. The net change in the stock price is -12.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kesar Enterprises
|90.0
|-2.0
|-2.17
|111.05
|50.0
|90.72
|James Warren Tea
|242.7
|-3.3
|-1.34
|320.0
|224.0
|106.79
|Vistar Amar
|251.05
|-12.35
|-4.69
|407.15
|257.05
|80.34
|Diligent Industries
|6.65
|-0.14
|-2.06
|15.24
|6.68
|76.05
|Virat Crane Industries
|39.99
|1.11
|2.85
|53.5
|24.4
|81.67
The Vistar Amar stock has reached a low of ₹232 and a high of ₹265 for the day.
The 52-week low price of Vistar Amar Ltd stock is 257.05, while the 52-week high price is 407.15.
The stock price of Vistar Amar has decreased by 6.49%, resulting in a net change of -17.1 rupees. The current price of the stock is 246.3 rupees.
Click here for Vistar Amar Board Meetings
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kesar Enterprises
|92.8
|0.8
|0.87
|111.05
|50.0
|93.54
|James Warren Tea
|243.2
|-2.8
|-1.14
|320.0
|224.0
|107.01
|Vistar Amar
|241.0
|-22.4
|-8.5
|407.15
|257.05
|77.12
|Diligent Industries
|6.65
|-0.14
|-2.06
|15.24
|6.68
|76.05
|Virat Crane Industries
|40.25
|1.37
|3.52
|53.5
|24.4
|82.21
The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the stock price is ₹240. There has been a percent change of -8.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -23.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹23.4. Overall, this data suggests that Vistar Amar stock has experienced a significant decline in value.
The current day's low price for Vistar Amar stock is ₹237.4 and the high price is ₹265.
Based on the current data, the Vistar Amar stock is priced at ₹250.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -5.07. The net change is -13.35, indicating a decline in the stock value.
Click here for Vistar Amar AGM
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|266.75
|10 Days
|268.94
|20 Days
|269.77
|50 Days
|273.98
|100 Days
|284.55
|300 Days
|306.28
The Vistar Amar stock had a low of ₹245.25 and a high of ₹265.
The current data of Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is ₹250.05, with a percent change of -5.07 and a net change of -13.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 5.07% and the actual decrease in price is ₹13.35.
The current data of Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is ₹256. There has been a percent change of -2.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.4, which means the stock has decreased by 7.4 units.
Click here for Vistar Amar News
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kesar Enterprises
|92.99
|0.99
|1.08
|111.05
|50.0
|93.73
|James Warren Tea
|248.8
|2.8
|1.14
|320.0
|224.0
|109.47
|Vistar Amar
|256.0
|-7.4
|-2.81
|407.15
|257.05
|81.92
|Diligent Industries
|6.46
|-0.33
|-4.86
|15.24
|6.68
|73.88
|Virat Crane Industries
|38.0
|-0.88
|-2.26
|53.5
|24.4
|77.61
Based on the current data, the stock price of Vistar Amar has decreased by 3.59%, resulting in a net change of -9.45 units. The current price of the stock is ₹253.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kesar Enterprises
|92.99
|0.99
|1.08
|111.05
|50.0
|93.73
|James Warren Tea
|246.0
|0.0
|0.0
|320.0
|224.0
|108.24
|Vistar Amar
|253.95
|-9.45
|-3.59
|407.15
|257.05
|81.26
|Diligent Industries
|6.46
|-0.33
|-4.86
|15.24
|6.68
|73.88
|Virat Crane Industries
|38.95
|0.07
|0.18
|53.5
|24.4
|79.55
Vistar Amar stock had a low price of ₹245.25 and a high price of ₹265 for the current day.
The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is ₹252.65. This represents a percent change of -4.08% and a net change of -10.75. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4.08% and has lost 10.75 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kesar Enterprises
|95.8
|3.8
|4.13
|111.05
|50.0
|96.56
|James Warren Tea
|246.0
|0.0
|0.0
|320.0
|224.0
|108.24
|Vistar Amar
|250.0
|-13.4
|-5.09
|407.15
|257.05
|80.0
|Diligent Industries
|6.5
|-0.29
|-4.27
|15.24
|6.68
|74.33
|Virat Crane Industries
|38.99
|0.11
|0.28
|53.5
|24.4
|79.63
Vistar Amar stock currently has a price of ₹250. It has experienced a percent change of -5.09, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.4, meaning the stock has declined by ₹13.4.
The current day's low price of Vistar Amar stock is ₹245.25 and the high price is ₹265.
Based on the current data, the Vistar Amar stock has a price of ₹253.7. There has been a percent change of -3.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹9.7 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.86%
|3 Months
|-4.66%
|6 Months
|-15.06%
|YTD
|-16.03%
|1 Year
|-25.28%
The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹259. There has been a percent change of -1.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, suggesting a decrease of 4.4 points.
On the last day of Vistar Amar's trading on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1470. The closing price for the day was ₹265.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!