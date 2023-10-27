Vistar Amar share price Today Live Updates : Vistar Amar closed today at ₹253.9, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹248.6

Vistar Amar's stock opened at ₹262 and closed at ₹263.4 today. The stock reached a high of ₹265 and a low of ₹232 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹80.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹407.15 and the 52-week low is ₹257.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,464 shares.
Vistar Amar share price update :Vistar Amar closed today at ₹253.9, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹248.6
Vistar Amar stock closed today at ₹253.9, representing a 2.13% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹248.6. The net change in price is 5.3.
Vistar Amar share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tanvi Foods
|83.22
|0.0
|0.0
|125.0
|65.7
|44.66
|James Warren Tea
|246.15
|3.05
|1.25
|320.0
|224.0
|108.31
|Vistar Amar
|253.9
|5.3
|2.13
|407.15
|232.0
|81.25
|Virat Crane Industries
|40.37
|0.4
|1.0
|53.5
|24.4
|82.45
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|18.94
|0.11
|0.58
|24.4
|13.65
|79.69
Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Vistar Amar stock is ₹244.1 and the high price is ₹268.95.
Vistar Amar share price NSE Live :Vistar Amar trading at ₹259, up 4.18% from yesterday's ₹248.6
The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is ₹259, which represents a percent change of 4.18. This means that the stock's price has increased by 4.18% compared to the previous value. The net change in price is 10.4, indicating that the stock's price has increased by 10.4 points.
Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹257.6, up 3.62% from yesterday's ₹248.6
The stock price of Vistar Amar has increased by 3.62% or ₹9, reaching a price of ₹257.6.
Vistar Amar share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|265.75
|10 Days
|268.28
|20 Days
|269.51
|50 Days
|273.56
|100 Days
|284.20
|300 Days
|306.07
Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹259, up 4.18% from yesterday's ₹248.6
The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is ₹259, which represents a percent change of 4.18. The net change is 10.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value.
Vistar Amar share price NSE Live :Vistar Amar trading at ₹262.9, up 5.75% from yesterday's ₹248.6
The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is ₹262.9. There has been a percent change of 5.75, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 14.3, which signifies the amount the stock price has risen.
Vistar Amar share price update :Vistar Amar trading at ₹260, up 4.59% from yesterday's ₹248.6
The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is ₹260. There has been a percent change of 4.59, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 11.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹263, up 5.79% from yesterday's ₹248.6
The current stock price of Vistar Amar is ₹263. The stock has experienced a percent change of 5.79, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 14.4, further confirming the positive movement.
Vistar Amar share price update :Vistar Amar trading at ₹251.05, down -4.69% from yesterday's ₹263.4
The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is ₹251.05 with a percent change of -4.69 and a net change of -12.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.69% and has experienced a decrease of ₹12.35.
Vistar Amar share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.49%
|3 Months
|-10.15%
|6 Months
|-20.22%
|YTD
|-20.75%
|1 Year
|-29.48%
Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹251.05, down -4.69% from yesterday's ₹263.4
The current stock price of Vistar Amar is ₹251.05. There has been a decrease of 4.69% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -12.35.
Vistar Amar share price Live :Vistar Amar closed at ₹263.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Vistar Amar on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 10,464. The closing price for the shares was ₹263.4.
