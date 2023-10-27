comScore
Vistar Amar share price Today Live Updates : Vistar Amar closed today at 253.9, up 2.13% from yesterday's 248.6


Vistar Amar share price Today Live Updates : Vistar Amar closed today at ₹253.9, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹248.6

10 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Vistar Amar stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.13 %. The stock closed at 248.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.9 per share. Investors should monitor Vistar Amar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vistar AmarPremium
Vistar Amar

Vistar Amar's stock opened at 262 and closed at 263.4 today. The stock reached a high of 265 and a low of 232 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 80.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 407.15 and the 52-week low is 257.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,464 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:30:08 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price update :Vistar Amar closed today at ₹253.9, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹248.6

Vistar Amar stock closed today at 253.9, representing a 2.13% increase from the previous day's closing price of 248.6. The net change in price is 5.3.

27 Oct 2023, 06:18:52 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tanvi Foods83.220.00.0125.065.744.66
James Warren Tea246.153.051.25320.0224.0108.31
Vistar Amar253.95.32.13407.15232.081.25
Virat Crane Industries40.370.41.053.524.482.45
Saboo Sodium Chloro18.940.110.5824.413.6579.69
27 Oct 2023, 05:39:19 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Vistar Amar stock is 244.1 and the high price is 268.95.

27 Oct 2023, 02:40:52 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tanvi Foods83.220.00.0125.065.744.66
James Warren Tea246.153.051.25320.0224.0108.31
Vistar Amar259.010.44.18407.15232.082.88
Virat Crane Industries39.06-0.91-2.2853.524.479.78
Saboo Sodium Chloro18.950.120.6424.413.6579.74
27 Oct 2023, 02:23:49 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Vistar Amar stock is 244.1 and the high price is 268.95.

27 Oct 2023, 02:23:28 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price NSE Live :Vistar Amar trading at ₹259, up 4.18% from yesterday's ₹248.6

The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is 259, which represents a percent change of 4.18. This means that the stock's price has increased by 4.18% compared to the previous value. The net change in price is 10.4, indicating that the stock's price has increased by 10.4 points.

27 Oct 2023, 01:47:23 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹257.6, up 3.62% from yesterday's ₹248.6

The stock price of Vistar Amar has increased by 3.62% or 9, reaching a price of 257.6.

27 Oct 2023, 01:31:52 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days265.75
10 Days268.28
20 Days269.51
50 Days273.56
100 Days284.20
300 Days306.07
27 Oct 2023, 01:25:12 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

Vistar Amar stock's low price for the day was 244.1, while the high price reached 268.95.

27 Oct 2023, 01:09:54 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price NSE Live :Vistar Amar trading at ₹259, up 4.18% from yesterday's ₹248.6

The current stock price of Vistar Amar is 259. It has experienced a 4.18 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 10.4.

27 Oct 2023, 01:01:55 PM IST

Vistar Amar Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:33:55 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹259, up 4.18% from yesterday's ₹248.6

The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is 259, which represents a percent change of 4.18. The net change is 10.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value.

27 Oct 2023, 12:31:06 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tanvi Foods83.220.00.0125.065.744.66
James Warren Tea246.63.51.44320.0224.0108.5
Vistar Amar259.010.44.18407.15232.082.88
Virat Crane Industries40.440.471.1853.524.482.59
Saboo Sodium Chloro18.970.140.7424.413.6579.82
27 Oct 2023, 12:24:04 PM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

The stock for Vistar Amar reached a low price of 244.1 today and a high price of 268.95.

27 Oct 2023, 11:58:36 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price NSE Live :Vistar Amar trading at ₹262.9, up 5.75% from yesterday's ₹248.6

The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is 262.9. There has been a percent change of 5.75, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 14.3, which signifies the amount the stock price has risen.

27 Oct 2023, 11:37:38 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tanvi Foods83.220.00.0125.065.744.66
James Warren Tea246.63.51.44320.0224.0108.5
Vistar Amar262.914.35.75407.15232.084.13
Virat Crane Industries40.440.471.1853.524.482.59
Saboo Sodium Chloro18.980.150.824.413.6579.86
27 Oct 2023, 11:24:17 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

Vistar Amar stock had a low price of 244.1 and a high price of 260 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:02:35 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price update :Vistar Amar trading at ₹260, up 4.59% from yesterday's ₹248.6

The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is 260. There has been a percent change of 4.59, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 11.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

27 Oct 2023, 10:37:36 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tanvi Foods83.220.00.0125.065.744.66
James Warren Tea247.954.852.0320.0224.0109.1
Vistar Amar263.014.45.79407.15232.084.16
Virat Crane Industries39.03-0.94-2.3553.524.479.71
Saboo Sodium Chloro18.5-0.33-1.7524.413.6577.84
27 Oct 2023, 10:21:01 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹263, up 5.79% from yesterday's ₹248.6

The current stock price of Vistar Amar is 263. The stock has experienced a percent change of 5.79, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 14.4, further confirming the positive movement.

27 Oct 2023, 10:19:48 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Today's Price range

Vistar Amar stock opened at a low price of 244.1 and reached a high of 260 today.

27 Oct 2023, 10:00:16 AM IST

Vistar Amar Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:56:06 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price update :Vistar Amar trading at ₹251.05, down -4.69% from yesterday's ₹263.4

The current data for Vistar Amar stock shows that the price is 251.05 with a percent change of -4.69 and a net change of -12.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.69% and has experienced a decrease of 12.35.

27 Oct 2023, 09:38:49 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.49%
3 Months-10.15%
6 Months-20.22%
YTD-20.75%
1 Year-29.48%
27 Oct 2023, 09:08:37 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹251.05, down -4.69% from yesterday's ₹263.4

The current stock price of Vistar Amar is 251.05. There has been a decrease of 4.69% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -12.35.

27 Oct 2023, 08:10:16 AM IST

Vistar Amar share price Live :Vistar Amar closed at ₹263.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vistar Amar on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 10,464. The closing price for the shares was 263.4.

