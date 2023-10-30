Vistar Amar share price Today Live Updates : Vistar Amar Stocks Plummeting in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Vistar Amar opened at ₹254.95 and closed at ₹248.6. The stock reached a high of ₹268.95 and a low of ₹244.1. The market capitalization of Vistar Amar is ₹81.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹407.15 and the 52-week low is ₹232. The BSE volume for the day was 2,565 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.76%
|3 Months
|-9.37%
|6 Months
|-18.7%
|YTD
|-19.06%
|1 Year
|-27.62%
Vistar Amar stock is currently priced at ₹253.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading for Vistar Amar on the BSE, a total of 2565 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹248.6.
