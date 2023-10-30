Hello User
Vistar Amar share price Today Live Updates : Vistar Amar Stocks Plummeting in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vistar Amar stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 253.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.2 per share. Investors should monitor Vistar Amar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vistar Amar

On the last day of trading, Vistar Amar opened at 254.95 and closed at 248.6. The stock reached a high of 268.95 and a low of 244.1. The market capitalization of Vistar Amar is 81.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 407.15 and the 52-week low is 232. The BSE volume for the day was 2,565 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Vistar Amar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.76%
3 Months-9.37%
6 Months-18.7%
YTD-19.06%
1 Year-27.62%
30 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹253.2, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹253.9

Vistar Amar stock is currently priced at 253.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock's value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Vistar Amar share price Live :Vistar Amar closed at ₹248.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vistar Amar on the BSE, a total of 2565 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 248.6.

