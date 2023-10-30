Vistar Amar share price Today Live Updates : Vistar Amar Stocks Plummeting in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Vistar Amar opened at ₹254.95 and closed at ₹248.6. The stock reached a high of ₹268.95 and a low of ₹244.1. The market capitalization of Vistar Amar is ₹81.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹407.15 and the 52-week low is ₹232. The BSE volume for the day was 2,565 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.