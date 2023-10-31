Hello User
Vistar Amar share price Today Live Updates : Vistar Amar stock plummets in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vistar Amar stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 245.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vistar Amar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vistar Amar

Vistar Amar had an open price of 253.2 and a close price of 253.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 260.95 and a low of 240.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Vistar Amar is 78.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 407.15 and the 52-week low is 232. The stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Vistar Amar share price update :Vistar Amar trading at ₹245.15, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹245.3

The current stock price of Vistar Amar is 245.15. There has been a small decrease in price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in price is -0.15.

31 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Vistar Amar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.32%
3 Months-12.32%
6 Months-21.45%
YTD-21.8%
1 Year-29.96%
31 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Vistar Amar share price Today :Vistar Amar trading at ₹249.4, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹245.3

The current price of Vistar Amar stock is 249.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.1 points.

31 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Vistar Amar share price Live :Vistar Amar closed at ₹253.9 on last trading day

On the last day of Vistar Amar BSE trading, there were 4811 shares traded at a closing price of 253.9.

