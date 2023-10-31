Vistar Amar share price Today Live Updates : Vistar Amar stock plummets in trading

Vistar Amar had an open price of ₹253.2 and a close price of ₹253.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹260.95 and a low of ₹240.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Vistar Amar is ₹78.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹407.15 and the 52-week low is ₹232. The stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.