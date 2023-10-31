Vistar Amar share price Today Live Updates : Vistar Amar stock plummets in trading

Vistar Amar had an open price of ₹253.2 and a close price of ₹253.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹260.95 and a low of ₹240.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Vistar Amar is ₹78.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹407.15 and the 52-week low is ₹232. The stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Vistar Amar is ₹245.15. There has been a small decrease in price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in price is -0.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.32%
|3 Months
|-12.32%
|6 Months
|-21.45%
|YTD
|-21.8%
|1 Year
|-29.96%
The current price of Vistar Amar stock is ₹249.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.1 points.
On the last day of Vistar Amar BSE trading, there were 4811 shares traded at a closing price of ₹253.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!